UPDATE: One of the large areas that Inland Power and Light were reporting as without power in Spokane County has been restored. They say there are still over 1,000 without power.
Avista's outage map has not changed.
ORIGINAL COVERAGE:
Right now, thousands of customers of Inland Power and Light and Avista are without power in south Spokane County and north Whitman County due to winds causing problems with equipment that supplies power to both companies.
Avista is reporting two outages over large areas, one near Spangle and the other near Rosalia and the surrounding area.
The outage near Rosalia was reported at roughly 2:45pm, and affects 586 customers. Avista cites the reason for the outage as equipment failure, and estimates the outage will be repaired by 5:30pm Tuesday.
The outage near Spangle was also reported at 2:45pm, and affects 251 customers. As of the time of writing this article, Avista said the cause of the outage was "under investigation," but they also expect this outage to be repaired by 5:30pm
Meanwhile, Inland Power and Light are reporting around 4,600 customers without power near those same areas, citing Avista losing transmission to their substation as the cause for the outages. They say that Avista crews are working to restore power.
Live outage maps can be found for Avista by CLICKING HERE, and Inland Power by CLICKING HERE.