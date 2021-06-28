Over 700 Inland Power & Light customers without power due to supply issue

Right now, 726 customers of Inland Power & Light are without power due to what the company is calling an issue with their power supplier.
To be clear, this is not a planned blackout or an outage caused by an accident or fire, though Inland Power couldn't say exactly what kind of problem their power supplier is having.
According to their outage map, the outage is near Airway Heights, and was reported at about 10:15pm on Monday.
As of the time of writing this article, there is no estimated time where power might come back on for these customers.