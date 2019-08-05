The second-straight weekend of Wake Emphasis Patrols by the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office led to dozens of more citations, while four arrests were made for boating under the influence.
The KCSO said Monday that patrols completed 121 boat inspections over the past weekend, resulting in 56 citations. Those citations ranged between wake-zone violations, speed, overloading, no lifejackets, negligent operation, boating in a restricted area and no navigation lights.
Patrols also made four arrests for boating under the influence and responded to an injury crash involving a wakeboard. A minimum of two teams were dedicated to the Spokane River during the emphasis patrols.
Combined with the previous weekend emphasis numbers, the KCSO completed 200 boat inspections, issued 94 citations and arrested five for boating under the influence. The wakeboard incident this previous weekend was the only injury crash reported.
The KCSO plans to conduct more of the same emphasis patrols throughout the remainder of the boating seasons on the Spokane River.