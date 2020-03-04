Update: Power has been restored to thousands around North Idaho, after outages that were affecting over 10,000 customers Wednesday morning.
Avista reports most of its previous outages around Sagle and Priest Lake have been restored.
Northern Lights has restored power to thousands around Bonner and Boundary County, now reporting just under 1,500 outages compared to nearly 9,000 earlier in the morning.
Previous coverage: Thousands of customers around North Idaho and some parts of Western Montana are without power Wednesday morning.
Northern Lights is reporting outages affecting around 9,000 customers in areas around Bonner and Boundary County, including thousands in the Sandpoint area.
Northern Lights has posted the following note in regards to the outages:
"Northern Light’s Transmission Power Provider, Bonneville Power Administration has lost the Transmission Circuit serving our Members from Priest River to Ponderay and Schweitzer Mountain. This includes our Members in the Sagle Area to the Garfield Bay/Glengary Bay Areas. Crews have been dispatched to address the problem."
Avista is reporting over 4,000 outages in areas like Sagle and Priest Lake. A cause for Avista's outage is unknown at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.