vaccine vault image

Over 50% of Idaho's eligible population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Idaho has seen an uptick in new COVID-19 cases in the last month. For the majority of June, new cases were kept under 200. In last week, that number has consistently risen to over 300.

Idahoans began receiving doses last December, at a time where new cases were reaching all-time-highs. On December 9, there were nearly 2,300 new cases in a single day.

Since then, we've seen that number reduced significantly with nearly 700,000 Idaho residents fully vaccinated. 

Tags