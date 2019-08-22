cocaine in WA banana shipment Safeway

Three Safeway grocery stores in Washington state got more than they expected in a recent shipment of bananas, discovering more than a million dollars of cocaine.

The King County Sheriff's Office shared a picture of one of the shipments, saying they recovered 22 kilos (nearly 50 pounds) of cocaine from a Safeway in Woodinville.

Those drugs were valued at roughly $550,000 dollars.

Similar shipments of cocaine were found in banana boxes at Safeway stores in Federal Way and Bellingham.

A police spokesperson says it's unclear where the bananas were grown.

The Drug Enforcement Administration is investigating all three discoveries.

