Three Safeway grocery stores in Washington state got more than they expected in a recent shipment of bananas, discovering more than a million dollars of cocaine.
The King County Sheriff's Office shared a picture of one of the shipments, saying they recovered 22 kilos (nearly 50 pounds) of cocaine from a Safeway in Woodinville.
Those drugs were valued at roughly $550,000 dollars.
Similar shipments of cocaine were found in banana boxes at Safeway stores in Federal Way and Bellingham.
A police spokesperson says it's unclear where the bananas were grown.
The Drug Enforcement Administration is investigating all three discoveries.