Update: Avista continues to work diligently to restore power around the Spokane area, with just over 2,000 customers without power as of Thursday morning.
A snow storm overnight Tuesday through Wednesday led to over 30,000 customers being without power, but Avista was able to restore power to over 25,000 customers Wednesday evening. Avista has since restored power to at least 4,000 more customers since then.
The majority of the outages are in the South Hill area. Avista remains hopeful to restore the remaining power late Thursday night.
Avista plans to give an update to media members on the progress Thursday at 10 a.m.
Previous coverage: Avista is continuing to work on restoring power through the night in 'challenging, time-consuming and labor-intensive' conditions.
According to Avista, power is restored to 80 percent of the customers who have lost power.
Avista is estimating the majority of power will be restored by midnight Thursday. Avista says critical customers such as schools and hospitals have been restored.
