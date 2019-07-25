An online petition is asking to move Halloween from October 31 to the last Saturday of October.
The Halloween & Costume Association is asking President Trump to move the holiday to create a safer, longer, stress-free celebration.
The Change.org petition says there is 3,800 Halloween related injuries each year and 65 percent of parents don’t discuss Halloween safety. The petition does not site where they received their numbers.
As of Thursday July 25, at 8 p.m., 63,901 people have signed the petition that is asking for 75,000 signatures.