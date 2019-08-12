UPDATE August 12, 2019 AT 9:21 PM:
COEUR D'ALENE, IDAHO - More than 6,000 homes and businesses are still without power in Coeur d'Alene following widespread outages Monday evening.
According to Avista's outage map, the number of active outages reduced from five earlier in the day to just three in the downtown area.
Currently, the outage map estimates power will be restored at around 11:45 p.m.
Avista says the outage was caused by service interruption to a substation.
This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - More than 12,000 people are without power in the Coeur d'Alene area on Monday evening.
According to Avista's outage map, 12,063 customers have lost power in a series of five listed outages. Power is estimated to be restored at 9:15 pm.
Avista is currently listing a fallen tree as the reason for one of the outages. They are continuing to investigate the outages.
