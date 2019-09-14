On July 28, a new vaccine bill took effect not allowing parents to exempt their children for personal reasons and Washington Department of Health has released information on school vaccination rates for the 2018-2019 school year.
According to the data, 86.4 percent of students in Spokane County are vaccinated, while 88.8 percent of students in the state of Washington are vaccinated.
In Spokane County, 6.4 percent of K-12 students claim personal reasons for not being vaccinated, which is 4,405 students. One-point-six percent of students claim medical reasons.
Across the entire state of Washington, only 3.7 percent claim personal reasons compared to Spokane's 6.4 percent.
In Whitman County, 92.5 percent of students are vaccinated with 3.5 percent of students claiming personal reasons for not vaccinating.
The highest exemption rate for K-12 students is in Jefferson County at 12.9 percent.