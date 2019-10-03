SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Homeless outreach centers in our region are seeing a growing need for supplies. It comes with new research showing that 3,300 homeless students are living in Spokane County.
The findings were released by Building Changes, a Seattle-based nonprofit that works with government and homeless service providers.
In Spokane, you don't normally see homeless students on the streets, and that's because, 78% of these students are "doubling up" in homes. Others are living in hotels, motels, or shelters, and about 6% are living on the streets.
Not surprisingly, many of these students are facing disadvantages in school. Thirty six percent of homeless students in Spokane County fail to get a diploma, and one in 25 students were homeless during the 2017 to 2018 academic year. Only 59 percent regularly attend school.
Nearly 23 percent of people living in the City of Spokane are falling below the poverty line, so homeless outreach centers like "Our Place" need help with donations to serve this population.
The community outreach center says there are five things at their top of their list if people come to donate: sleeping bags, blankets, men's socks, can openers, and gloves.
