Thousands of holiday flyers are dealing with massive lines and long delays, if they're even able to board their flight at all today as Southwest flights see more than two-thirds of their flights cancelled and hundreds more are delayed, according to FlightAware. 

According to Southwest Airlines, Winter Storm Elliot is grounding most of their fleet. As thousands of flyers are making calls to rebook or get refunds, the Southwest phone lines and website are experiencing long delays. Callers are warned the wait time to speak with someone could be as long as two hours, and customers are encouraged to use the self-serve system if able. 

On Monday afternoon, Dec. 26, there were 2,795 flights cancelled and 722 delayed. Already for Tuesday, 1,608 have been cancelled and 35 delayed. 

Southwest Airlines encourages customers to delay their travel plans until after Jan. 2 if they are able.

For more information on how to rebook or cancel your flight, you can visit the Southwest website HERE.

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!