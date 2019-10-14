More than 100 volunteers were combing four parks in north Oregon Sunday, searching for any trace of 18-year-old Owen Klinger.
The University of Portland freshman vanished Oct. 6, after telling his roommates he was heading to a lacrosse team meeting.
The last known photo of Klinger show's him leaving his dorm for that meeting.
He withdrew money from an ATM, before his phone went dark.
"It's so heart wrenching," Volunteer Jennifer Lillie said. "But, it's not difficult to do because I want to help and this is a way to help, but it is every parents' nightmare."
Search crews haven't found anything that would lead them to Klinger.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.