Update, 11:30 a.m.: Avista has restored power to much of the Spokane area, including over 1,500 customers in Spokane's Latah Valley. However, over 1,000 are still without power in North Idaho.
There are dozens of outages in the Sandpoint & Sagle areas, with about 1,285 customers currently affected in Bonner County.
The Spokane and Stevens Counties are each seeing over 100 customers without power according to Avista. In all, Avista is reporting 72 outages affecting over 1,500 customers.
Inland Power has also seen some improvements, restoring power to most customers in Spokane County. Over 200 Whitman County customers remain without power.
Update: Avista is reporting additional outages as winter storms hit the area, now affecting nearly 1,700 Spokane customers Saturday morning.
An outage in the Latah Valley area by US-195 has over 1,500 Spokane customers without power. The cause is under investigation, and the initial expectation for restoration is around 1: 45 p.m.
Previous coverage: Storms in the area have led to numerous power outages, leaving hundreds without power around the Inland Northwest and utility crews scrambling to restore their service.
Avista is reporting outages in the Spokane, Rathdrum, Coeur d'Alene, Sagle, Sandpoint, Orofino and Arden areas Saturday morning.
In all, there are around 800 Avista customers affected by over 30 different outages, with over 600 customers affected in the Sandpoint/Sagle area.
Inland Power is reporting outages in multiple counties Saturday, including over 200 in Whitman and over 100 in Spokane County. Kootenai, Adams, Franklin, Bonner and Lincoln Counties are also experiencing some outages.
Kootenai Electric hasn't reported any outages at the moment.