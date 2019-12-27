ANAHEIM, Calif. - The gates of Disneyland have been closed and management has stopped selling tickets to the public Friday because of overcrowding.
A tweet from the Disneyland Today account announced that the stall of ticket sales went into effect as of 11:40 am on Friday, December 27. Tickets remain available for Disney California Adventure Park, however.
The Disneyland App also revealed wait times for rides upwards of two hours. For instance, the Star Wars-themed Galaxy's Edge attraction was clocking in at a 145-minute wait as of 3:00 pm Friday. Radiator Springs Racers also showed a wait time of 180 minutes.
