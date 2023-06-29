COLVILLE, Wash. — An Elmer City local, Andre Pierre Picard, was sentenced after pleading guilty for distributing heroin and methamphetamine. The court imposed a sentence of 60 months in prison and five years of supervised release.
According to court documents, Piccard sold heroin to a young woman in April of 2020 from his home in Elmer City, Washington. The next day, that woman was found dead from a drug overdose.
From April 2022 through December 2022, the Bureau of Indian Affairs Division of Drug Enforcement engaged in a variety of controlled purchases from Picard.
Ultimately, they arrested him and linked him to the drug sale that contributed to the young woman's drug overdose.
“Mr. Picard showed a willful disregard for the members of his own community,” said Gregory L. Austin, Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Seattle field office.
“Despite witnessing the devastating effects of these dangerous narcotics, he continued to distribute them to people he knew. The FBI and our partners will continue to fight the plague of illegal drugs on our state’s reservations.”