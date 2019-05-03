An officer with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Police had quite the challenge on his hands when an "overly aggressive grouse" was reported to be attacking firefighters during training.
According to a Facebook post by the police, Officer Moszeter got the call from the training academy this week.
When he arrived, "the grouse came out of nowhere and began pecking and grabbing at his pant leg."
However, the grouse was so engrossed in tearing off the pant leg, he didn't notice the officer slowly bending down to pick him up until it was too late.
The grouse was put into a cage and taken away from the academy to "hopefully find a healthier lifestyle."