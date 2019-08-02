Overnight closure coming to I-90 at SR 902/Medical Lake interchange next week

MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - Heads up for drivers who drive I-90 in both directions near the State Route 902/Medical Lake interchange.
Starting Monday, August 5, at 9:00 pm, both directions of I-90 approaching the interchange will be reduced to one lane. Those lanes will be detoured onto the off ramp then returned to the highway on the on-ramp to bypass the closure.
The closures will be in place until 4:00 am on Tuesday, August 6, according to the Washington Department of Transportation.
A reduced speed limit on I-90 between Mile Post 272.30 and 273.35 in the construction work zone will also continue. The reduced speed limit is enforceable with fines doubling within the work zone.