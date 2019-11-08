MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - Drivers traveling on west and eastbound I-90 near the Medical Lake interchange are asked to plan extra travel time the week of Nov. 12 through Nov. 22.
According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, crews will close down I-90 near the Medical Lake interchange starting at 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night for construction work on the bridge.
During the closure, drivers will be detoured off I-90 and around the bridge using the interchange's on and off ramps.
Construction zone speed limits will be in place through the closure. The reduced speed is enforceable, and traffic fines double in work zones.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.