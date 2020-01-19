An early Sunday morning DUI crash in North Spokane has left three children in Child Protective Custody. The Washington State Patrol said it is one of more than 60 DUI-related crashes and arrests that have happened in the Spokane area since January 1.
Spokane Police Department officers got a call around 2:15 a.m. Sunday reporting that an SUV had crashed into a power pole in the area of Five Mile Road and Ash Street. According to a release from SPD, officers arrived to find three children and 31-year-old Victoria Brown. A witness told officers they saw a man walk away from the crash.
Officers found 39-year-old Shane Brown and determined both he and Victoria were intoxicated. Victoria told police she was the driver. Officers realized Shane was in the driver's seat at the time of the crash when they found his hairs in the shattered windshield glass.
SPD said Victoria was arrested and booked for giving a false statement to police. Shane was arrested and booked for felony hit and run, three counts of reckless endangerment and DUI. The department's release said Shane has previously been charged and convicted for child molestation, assault, reckless driving, driving without a license and negligent driving.
Police said the three children, age 12, eight and five months, respectively, were taken to the hospital and put into CPS custody.
The Washington State Patrol said it highlights a serious issue: drunk driving in the region. WSP trooper Jeff Sevigney said since January 1, District Four troopers have made more than 60 DUI arrests. He said 10 of those arrests happened Saturday night.
"One DUI arrest is too many, and one of our main missions as an agency is to reduce the tragedies that result from impaired drivers who make the wrong decision and ultimately put us all in danger," Sevigney said.
He said WSP troopers made thousands of DUI-related arrests in the Spokane region in 2019.
WSP asks anyone who sees an impaired driver to immediately call 911.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.