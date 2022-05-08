Overnight fire in Garry Park neighborhood injures one, displaces eight One of the home's occupants sustained a minor injury and was treated by SFD paramedics.

SPOKANE, Wash. - A structure fire in the Garry Park neighborhood saw Spokane Fire Department companies responding to the second serious fire of the night at around 1:30 a.m. on May 8.

Firefighters arrived to find a single-story residence with heavy flames showing from the front door and living room window. There were also reports several occupants could still be inside the home.

Firefighters simultaneously began an aggressive interior attack of the fire, ventilation of the building, and searching for trapped victims through the heavy smoke.

Despite the difficult conditions, crews brought the blaze under control quickly, containing it to prevent spread to nearby structures.

One of the home's occupants sustained a minor injury and was treated by SFD paramedics on scene, then transported to hospital for further treatment. No SFD personnel were injured.

Unfortunately, eight people were displaced by the fire and are currently staying with family in the area.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.