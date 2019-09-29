The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for Spokane and the surrounding areas beginning Monday morning at 2 a.m., and experts caution it could cause some problems for farmers and homeowners.
NWS says the primary factor driving the warning is growing season. The warning mainly focuses on crops and potential issues that could arise from cold and frost. Green Bluff farmers told KHQ the frost won't be a major problem for them at this point in the season, and a short overnight freeze will actually be good for apple crops.
Experts say the overnight lows Spokane and neighboring areas could see over the next few nights could still cause minor problems for homeowners, especially when it comes to pipes and sprinkler systems.
Homeowners are encouraged to shut off sprinkler systems and clear them out with an air compressor to avoid damage due to freezing overnight lows. Other recommendations for the home include letting faucets drip overnight and covering outdoor plants. Pet owners should also bring animals inside to keep them safe during cold weather events.