SPOKANE, Wash. -- Police are searching for any information regarding a shooting that happened early Sunday morning sending one juvenile to the hospital.
Shortly after midnight Spokane Police Officers got reports of a shooting near E Nebraska Ave and N Helena St in Northeast Spokane. Numerous callers, including an off-duty police officer, reported seeing a group of juveniles walking in the area before hearing multiple gunshots.
The off-duty officer reported locating a juvenile with gunshot wounds.
Police arrived on scene and joined the off-duty officer in providing immediate medical attention to the victim. Medical treatment was taken over by AMR and Spokane Fire Department personnel. The victim was transported to an area hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
The victim told police that they were riding their bicycle home from a friend’s house when they encountered a group of teenagers and the shooting occurred.
Police blocked off a large perimeter around the scene of the shooting. A police K9 responded to attempt to track the suspect, but they were unable to locate anyone.
The investigation is on-going and SPD are working to gather suspect information. Preliminary information suggests this may not have been a random act.
Anyone with knowledge of the shooting, or observed anything suspicious before the incident, is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 and reference case number 2021-20183363.