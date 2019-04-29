Authorities are investigating a shooting on Spokane's Lower South Hill in the East Central neighborhood that sent one man to the hospital with serious injuries. That victim later died in the hospital.
The Spokane Police Department confirmed to me that the victim of last night’s shooting on the Lower South Hill has died. Fifth Ave is still blocked at Fiske and Haven. @noellelashley pic.twitter.com/VFoPfxERMR— KHQ Noelle Lashley (@noellelashley) April 29, 2019
It happened near 5th and Fiske just after 11 p.m. Sunday night. Officers responded after being advised of shots in the area and rendered first aid to the man with gunshot wounds upon arrival.
Investigators are following on multiple leads. Police say the incident doesn't appear to be random. The nature of the relationship between involved parties and circumstances leading up to the shooting continue to be investigated.
5th was shut down while authorities processed the scene, and remained active for hours prior to reopening around 8:40 a.m. Monday.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233, referencing incident 2019-20075369.