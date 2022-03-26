Both vehicle occupants were arrested, the driver for DUI and the passenger for an outstanding warrant.

SPOKANE VALLEY, WA- Residents of the Parkview apartment complex woke to have a police presence Saturday morning.

Spokane Valley Police and Spokane County Sheriff’s Office initially tried to pull a driver over for a suspected DUI. A pursuit followed and ended at the Parkview apartments in Spokane Valley. 

Officers needed to use a PIT maneuver to stop the car for safety reasons.

The two occupants of the vehicle were taken to the hospital for evaluation, where it was deemed nobody was injured. Both were arrested after, the driver for a DUI and the passenger due to an outstanding warrant. 

