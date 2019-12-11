SPOKANE, Wash. - Many Spokanites were expecting a dusting of snow overnight into Wednesday, but instead are waking up to as much as a couple of inches this morning.

The National Weather Service says the overnight storm accumulated about two inches of snow at the Spokane Airport and their Spokane office. The NWS says the snowfall was expected to stop in Spokane around 5 a.m. and about an hour after that in the Couer d'Alene area.

Washington Department of Transportation crews are out and about getting started plowing in Spokane, working to clear roads from shoulder to shoulder. 

City of Spokane plows are working on main roads initially, and then will transition to hills and side streets as is protocol during snow removal season.

Drivers are asked to give themselves some extra time both to brush off your cars and take it slow on the roads as many will likely be slick and/or snow covered Wednesday morning.

