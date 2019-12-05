WALLACE, Idaho - Westbound I-90 at exit 64 and Wallace East is closed while emergency crews work to removed an oversized load trailer that fell off a semi-truck on the interstate.
According to the Idaho Department of Transportation, the roadway is still blocked while a crane works to remove the oversized load from the roadway.
Several viewers contacted KHQ and said they have been stuck in backed up traffic for hours.
There is still no estimated time for the roadway to reopen.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more info becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.