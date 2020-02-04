Overturned semi blocking westbound lanes of I-90 near Snoqualmie Pass

Update, Feb. 4, 2:43 pm:
EASTON, Wash. - Westbound Interstate 90 remains closed at Easton where a semi truck has overturned across the roadway.
According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, all lanes are blocked at Denny Creek/MP 50.
Vehicles are unable to turn around. A tow truck is on the way.
There is no current estimate for when the roadway will reopen.
Previous Coverage:
EASTON, Wash. - The westbound lanes of Interstate 90 have been closed down due to multiple spin-outs.
According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, the closure is near Easton, Washington.
There is no current estimate for when the roadway will reopen.
