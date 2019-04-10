Watch again

"The water went from like a couple inches to 3 feet in a span of about 10-15 minutes."

Hanna Delzer's boyfriend is the manager at SNAP Fitness in Pullman and took her orange Honda down to the gym Tuesday night when he heard about the flooding in Pullman.

"My car was parked in a parking spot," Hanna said. However, by Wednesday morning the car had been lifted from that spot by the strong current of the flooding waters and carried into the building.

Hanna said her boyfriend was trying to get everyone in nearby businesses out as the flooding began to get really bad.

"Everyone else is safe. No one died, which is pretty crazy," Hanna said.

As for the car, Hanna said she's more worried about everyone else.

"I love this car, but it's just a car... I'm more worried about what everyone else is going to do because there are a lot of businesses affected," Hanna said. "I'm just glad my boyfriend is okay. Cars can be replaced."