GEORGE, Wash. - R&R Espresso, a coffee shop in George, Washington, is asking for the public's help in identifying a pair of suspects who broke into the stand Monday morning.
The shop shared images from a security camera inside, that managed to catch a glimpse of one of the suspects. The man is seen wearing a hoodie and bandanna over part of his face.
Nohemi Richardson, owner of R&R Espresso on Frontage Road, tells iFIBER One News that the second suspect stayed outside to keep watch.
Richardson tells iFIBER One that the suspects stole close to $1,000 in cash and damaged the front door.
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the burglary and asks anyone with information to call (509) 762-1160.