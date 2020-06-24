RATHDRUM, Idaho - Fire officials have confirmed they are on scene of a helicopter crash outside of Rathdrum. The approximate location is Highway 41 and Wyoming Ave.

Update, June 24, 2020

The Spokane man whose helicopter crashed Tuesday near Rathdrum, seriously injuring himself and one other, was not a fully qualified pilot and was not supposed to be flying with passengers.
 
According to FAA records reviewed by KHQ, 78-year-old Jim Charbonneau holds a student pilot license, issued in 2018. That certification carries with it a federal limitation: "Carrying passengers is prohibited."
 
Charbonneau was flying with 42-year-old Jay Schrank of Rathdrum when his 2003 Enstrom 280FX helicopter went down, about 3 miles after take-off. It is unknown at this time whether Schrank might have been acting as the flight instructor; the FAA Airman database has no licenses issued under that name.
 
Radar records obtained by KHQ show the plane never reached flight altitude; witnesses say it was flying low enough to clip power lines as it went down. 
Charbonneau and Schrank were both initially taken to Kootenai Health before being transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office. 

Neighbors of Charbonneau's Spokane Valley home had expressed concern in the past about a helipad installed on the property in 2018. As The Spokesman-Review first reported, the Spokane County Commission voted back in February to pursue legal action against Charbonneau for operating the helipad. 

Charbonneau in turn, accused Spokane County of bullying him and wasting taxpayer money to go after a private citizen. 

Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor but the investigation regarding the exact circumstances of the crash remains ongoing.

Update, June 24, 6:40 am:

RATHDRUM, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office has identified two people who survived a helicopter crash outside of Rathdrum on Tuesday, June 23. 

Previous Coverage:

Kootenai Fire and and Northern Lake Firefighters are on scene. The helicopter was fully engulfed in flames. 

The incident commander on scene tells KHQ two people were on board but both survived and have non-life threatening injuries.  

Witnesses say the helicopter was having obvious trouble shortly before the crash. Fire crews say this could impact power in the area. 

First responders are asking the public to please avoid the area. 

