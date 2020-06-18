SPOKANE, Wash. - The owner of Tom Sawyer Country Coffee in Spokane, Gary "Tom" Sawyer, has apologized for Facebook posts that some people called racist.
One such post read, "I will never kneel down and apologize for being white." Another post called for a boycott of the NFL, saying "it's a stage for a bunch of thugs and racists to insult our flag, our nation and our lives."
Many people took to social media in response, airing their grievances and asking for retailers to stop selling Sawyer's coffee.
Sawyer's personal page was taken down at some point on Thursday, June 18, as was the official Facebook page for his roasting house, which is located in Kendall Yards.
Sawyer discussed the matter with KHQ over the phone on Thursday, saying, "We're thoroughly disappointed if we upset anyone in town and you have my sincere apology if there's a different viewpoint, we'll have coffee and discuss it, but I have just a real sincere apology for anyone we've upset."
One of the retailers who sold Sawyer's coffee is My Fresh Basket. They decided late Wednesday night to pull the product from the shelves.
In a Facebook post, the company wrote, "Racism and any discriminatory acts are not tolerated, period. At this time we have decided to pull the individual's inventory."
Sawyer said despite the controversy, the store has had 200 people stop by to express their support. He also noted that while My Fresh Basket has pulled his coffee, they've gotten three new accounts Thursday who were aware of the situation.
However, Sawyer also told KHQ that he'll never make another Facebook post as long as he lives.
