SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Owner of Jeanne's Doggy Day Care & Pet Hotel is speaking with KHQ after a disturbing video of an employee harming a pet went viral on social media.
KHQ first reported this story on Tuesday afternoon after dozens of viewers have forwarded the video to KHQ.
"The first thing I teach when I teach classes on training dogs, never ever ever hit a dog because if you hit a dog it causes more problems," owner Lonny Kelp said.
"He should have never did what he did. I understand why he did it but he should not have done it. The dog that was there was very very aggressive."
Kelp said the employee, who has since been terminated, was taking a dog to the front of the business to be taken home when the incident occurred.
"Basically in [the employee's] eyes, he had no choice but to try to keep that dog away from the other dog and that is what he was doing but it wasn't the right thing to do. He could have walked faster and pulled the dog to the other side."
Kelp said this accident occurred because two sets of protocols were not followed; aggressive dogs should not be outside when dogs from the daycare are being brought inside and it was not the employee's responsibility to bring the dog inside.
But now, Kelp said he is going to make sure the incident never happens again by building a wall to separate space between where the doggy daycare gates are and where aggressive dogs are taken outside.
"We'll have a safety net, because now if they if bring a dog outside we don't have to worry about it because they'll have the wall up," Kelp said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.