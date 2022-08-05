SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Louise Sullivan owns Sullivan Family Farms, located right on Williams Lake Road in the heart of the Williams Lake Fire fire line.
She says they've sustained some big losses, but the goodness of their community has kept her going.
"We've lost our haystacks, pasture ground, timber, damage to our flower fields and to our irrigation," Sullivan said via phone. "But more so, we've just seen greatness in neighbors, and people reaching out. We're just humbled."
Sullivan and her family have kept the public updated on their situation through social media.
After leading some of her animals to a nearby pond to try and keep them safe, Sullivan initially evacuated, but got a call that compelled her to return to her farm.
"Someone from four miles away drove over the fence and cut through two fences," Sullivan said. "He and his hired hand were saving my barn."
Despite the danger and evacuation notices, Sullivan says it's her mission to keep watch of her farm and care for her animals–including her beloved pet ox, Sprite, who was severely burned running through embers and ash.
Her friends at the Smith Pak Farm went as far as to set up a GoFundMe to help the Louise out, especially with Sprite's medical bills.
"Some people have dogs or cats as their cherished pets, Louise has Sprite," explains Monique with Smith Pak Farm. "Sprite is the original and initial animal that started the farm. They raised him as a bottle calf. His medical care and treatment is extremely important. Sprite and Louise lost Sprite’s partner, Coke, a while back, and it would be a devastating blow and brutal loss for this farm."
The fund has raised just over $2,700 so far, which is a much-appreciated start.
"I have neighbors that are helping to save this, and they're here, and they're hand in hand with me to make this happen, and just the confidence in the fire crew," Sullivan said.
In the face of incredibly difficult circumstances, Sullivan says her farm's motto is "always choose joy."
"I just want everyone to know that [the fire fighters and neighbors] are heroes, and how much gratitude that we as the family have to them," Sullivan said.
Sullivan says she was able to get some of the farm goods that survived the fire to the fire barricade to employees on the other side.
They're setting up a farm sale to help their rebuilding process with flowers, meat and goods from other small businesses on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Bohemian in Spokane Valley, located at 12019 E. Sprague Ave.