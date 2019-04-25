SPOKANE, Wash. - It was a call Joel Barbour will never forget. On the other line was Allison Roskelley, the wife of late Spokane climber, Jess Roskelley.
"I don't really have words to describe that phone call. It was very crushing," Barbour said.
Barbour, who is the founder of The Great PNW, wanted to do something for Jess's family and to help his legacy live on.
So his team got to work and created a shirt to remember Jess, with all the proceeds going to the Roskelley family.
Little did he know, the response he would get from the shirt would be massive. Barbour said he was blown away as orders started flooding in.
"It hasn't even been launched for 48 hours and we are getting orders from all over," he said. "Three, five, eight at a time."
The orders are coming from all across the country, every person touched in some way by the sudden loss of a beloved member of the climbing community.
"What we've done here is the most important thing we've ever done as a community hands down," Barbour said.
He and his team are now working around the clock to get orders filled by the end of the next week.
"Everybody that's buying this shirt, we can't thank everybody enough."
You can find the link to buy a Jess Roskelley shirt HERE.