Owner: Thieves break into Spokane home, hold yard sale with fundraiser items inside

Breaking and… holding a yard sale?

Thieves allegedly broke into a Spokane home and immediately held a yard sale, selling items that were inside.

“I couldn’t believe it. I’d never heard of anything like this,” said Karen Fournier, the owner.

The house held items donated by Covenant Homes & Resources, a charity run by Fournier. Everything stolen and/or sold was going to be sold at a future fundraising event.

“They were probably people we could’ve helped,” Fournier said, acknowledging the irony.

Karen was, and still is, heartbroken about the entire incident. Shortly after finding out what happened, she wrote a note and posted it outside her home, which reads, "PLEASE. Stay out - this is for a nonprofit for housing. We were going to have a big sale on Saturday. I just cried for 30 minutes. I would have given you what you need. - Karen"

Fournier found a sign outside the home, reading, ‘YARD SALE' with the arrow pointed at the home.

Items were rearranged and furniture was rearranged to make it look like a legit sale, Fournier said.

She believes around $1,500-$2,000 worth of donated goods were stolen.

