Several Coeur D'Alene business owners are still in shock after a devastating fire tore through their shops early Monday morning.
Shannon Murphy Gomez and Luis Gomez own the 7/20 Haberdashery and Tailor Shop in downtown Coeur D'Alene. The couple was confused by calls and texts from friends and family asking if they were okay.
Then they realized their business was on fire.
"I didn't want to believe it. I just didn't want to believe it," Luis Gomez said. "I didn't want to accept it, I didn't want to believe it. I said 'nope, that's not my business.'"
The fire tore through the couple's store and several others around it. The Coeur D'Alene Fire Department is still investigating how and where the fire started. The couple said they're heartbroken over their shop, but they're worried about more than that.
"It's not about the money for us. It's not about our business," Shannon Murphy Gomez said. "It's about we need to get people's clothes out who entrusted us with their heirlooms. Who have grandma's coat that they need to redo. We need to get those clothes out for those people."
The couple was concerned that they wouldn't be able to get the clothes out, but firefighters on scene were able to help. The clothes were covered in water and soot, but Luis is hopeful he can save them for his customers.
The couple said they aren't sure what the future holds for them, or how they're going to get back on their feet, but they do know their community has their backs.
"At the end of the day, no one was injured and this is just stuff," Shannon Murphy Gomez said.
