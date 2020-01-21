Heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne revealed he has Parkinson's disease.
The Black Sabbath frontman made the announcement Tuesday during an interview on Good Morning America.
Osbourne was diagnosed with stage two Parkinson's disease last February.
The 71-year old gained fame back in the '70s as the lead singer for the heavy metal band Black Sabbath, then going on to have a successful solo career.
Osbourne said the diagnosis has been challenging causing him to push back gigs like his "No More Tours Two" tour which was scheduled to start in January.
He said he wants to be 100-percent so he can come out and knock everyone's socks off.
