AUSTRALIA - You've probably been asked if you've wanted fries with your burger, but what about cocaine?

One restaurant is serving up their beef patties with a side of fake drugs.

"Pablo's Escoburgers" is a pop-up restaurant in Australia that's turning heads.

Their name is a play-on the infamous Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar, but they didn't stop there going as far as to use garlic flour to make a line of powder on top of their "Patron Burger."

The powder is supposed to resemble cocaine.

It even comes with a rolled up $100 bill that they stuff into the top of the bun.

Don't get your hopes up though, the cash is fake just like the coke.