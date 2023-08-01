Just days after Colorado decided to leave the Pac-12, the conference commissioner presented details about a potential streaming deal with Apple that included potential payouts of a long-awaited media rights deal.
According to ESPN, "While several options were presented, the Apple streaming deal emerged as the likely leader at this point, bringing some clarity to a lengthy process that frustrated many within the league and ultimately played a role in Colorado's decision last week to join the Big 12."
During the meeting on Tuesday morning, the Pac-12 commissioner, George Kliavkoff, ended the meeting without voting on whether to accept the terms of the streaming deal with Apple.
Arizona, Arizona State and Utah are being heavily courted by the Big 12 which means that the next TV deal needs to appease these schools to keep them in the conference.
According to sources, the first year deal with Apple would start 2024-25 but the offer was much small compared to the hopes within the conference. After that contract, the deal would eventually become competitive with the Big 12 and ACC.
"Big 12's new TV deal begins 2025, those schools will see an increase to an average $31.7 million" from ESPN sources.
Arizona President Robert C. Robbins has mentioned multiple times that he doesn't have a desire to leave the Pac-12, but stating he also needs to make sure the finances make sense.
At a preseason football practice on Tuesday, he stated, “We’re in a position where people want us."
According to AP, The Arizona Board of Regents, who control both Arizona and Arizona State in the Pac-12, have a meeting scheduled for Tuesday evening. It is not clear if the media rights deal will be on the agenda.