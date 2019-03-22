One of Spokane's biggest sporting events kicked off Friday morning, it's the Pacific Northwest Qualifier. More than 8,000 athletes have flown in from across the country, and 700 teams are playing in this volleyball tournament. It's so big, that it lasts two weekends, and spreads throughout the Spokane Convention Center, the Hub Sports Center, and EWU totaling courts.
Between the players, families, and coaches, PNQ said this tournament is bringing in $12 million dollars to Spokane from all their shopping, eating, and hotels. PNQ one of ten tournaments that teams can play in to qualify for nationals. Games are going on all day this weekend, starting at 8 am, with some lasting until 11 pm.
Russ Poage is PNQ's executive director, and he started the qualifier 24 years ago.
"This place just rocks, and like I said, they're anywhere from 9 or 10, up to seniors in high school, so you've got the whole gamut, and you've got parents that are just as excited," Poage said.
The tournament is going on through Sunday, so if you see thousands of girls running around downtown with ice taped to their shoulders, now you know why.