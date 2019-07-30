SPOKANE, Wash. -- Spokane Police are investigating after a teen boy says multiple kids surrounded him, ordered him to get on his knees, and stole both his scooter and cash.
"He bought that scooter with his own money, he bought the parts with his own money," the victim's mother Katrina Vansant told KHQ
SPD says two officers responded to the scene Monday evening near the Hillyard Aquatics Center. The suspects were already gone. Katrina said she let her 14-year-old son and his brother go to the pool on their own for the evening swim. She says the pool is only a few blocks from their home.
"I always go with them," she said. "But (Monday night,) I had to stay home with my other son. He was injured in a playground accident the day before."
Because the pool was so close and her boys promised to only be gone a short while, she wasn't worried.
"I thought everything would be okay," she said.
The victim says there were eight to 10 kids who caught him in a moment alone, just outside of the pool. He believes their ages ranged from 10 to 16.
"He was very outnumbered," Katrina said. "My other son was already inside the pool when this happened. My older son came out to use his scooter."
The victim says the teens ordered him to get down on his knees.
"They took his phone, emptied his pockets," his mother said. "They took his money. They took his scooter."
Officers say busy spots like pools and parks can be a hot spot for trouble because there are many crimes of opportunity.
The scooter is purple and green. If you have any information on where it could be or who was involved in this crime, please call crime check at 509.456.2233 and reference report number 2019-20141779.