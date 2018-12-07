SPOKANE, Wash. - A man is in jail Friday after being caught stealing a package from a North Central Spokane home.
Officers responded to the area of Adams and Indiana on Friday. The victim called and said he saw a man take a package off his front porch and start to walk away.
The victim confronted the suspect, later identified as 20-year-old Christoper McClave, who was cooperative during the incident.
McClave stayed at the location until police arrived and took him into custody.
According to police, he told officers he did it because he was bored.
McClave was booked into jail for 2nd degree burglary because he entered a fenced area, and 3rd degree theft for stealing the package.
With Christmas around the corner, police say they are expecting to see a lot more thefts in general, especially package thefts and car prowlings. They recommend finding a trusted neighbor to take care of your packages until you get home or have items held at the facility for self-pickup.
Police also say that after buying gifts, remember to either lock them in the trunk of your car or consider making a trip home to drop them off.