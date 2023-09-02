Packaged meat from Hillshire Brands Company recalled due to foreign matter contamination

WASHINGTON — Hillshire Brands Company, a St. Joseph, Mo. establishment, is recalling approximately 15,876 pounds of blended meat and poultry smoked sausage products on September 2.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), these ready-to-eat items could be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically bone fragments.
The contaminated meat and poultry products were produced on June 14, 2023. The following products are subject to recall:
- 14-oz. cryovac package containing one rope of "HILLSHIRE FARM SMOKED SAUSAGE MADE WITH PORK, TURKEY, BEEF" with lot codes in the form of the establishment number, line number and time of production in hours: minutes: seconds, "EST. 756A 20 19:00:00 through 21:59:59 and EST. 756A 21 19:00:00 through 21:59:59" and use by date of "November 11 23" printed on the front of the package.
The problem was discovered after consumer complaints regarding bone fragments in products were filed to the firm, who notified FSIS, according to an FSIS Announcement.
FSIS urges those with these products in their fridge or freezer not to consume them and throw away or return the meat products.
According to the news release, FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify that recalling firms notify their customers and take steps to make sure no customer receives the recalled products.
Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday.