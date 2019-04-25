Pain at the pump: Gas prices across the inland northwest continue to rise

SPOKANE, Wash. - Filling up your tank is costing you more now than it did a month ago. Just last month AAA says the average price at the pump for eastern Washington was around $2.69. On Thursday a gallon of regular sits at $3.17. That's a jump of 48 cents in just one month.
Stanley Ferriolo is feeling the pain at the pump already. "A couple of weeks ago it was not like this. It was like $2.75/$2.80. I was happy about that now this is getting ridiculous. I mean how can people live like this? It's not right for us or anybody else," said Stanley.
In north Idaho, gas is a little cheaper, but it's still gone up by 48 cents in the last month. It's gone from about $2.47 to $2.98 a gallon.
So why is this happening?
For starters, the price of oil is going up. On Thursday, a barrel of crude oil was trading above $65 per barrel the first time since 2014 according to AAA, which trickles down to the price at the pump. Refineries in western Washington are going through their annual maintenance now instead of in the fall like they usually do.
There are refinery outages in California, which is putting pressure on other refineries. They're working harder, so they're charging more. Plus the federal government recently said they wouldn't be renewing waivers that let other countries by oil from Iran without facing U.S. sanctions.
With the United States clamping down on Iranian oil sales and a goal of getting the country to zero exports it could end up costing Americans billions more at the gas pump.
Some apps and websites can help you find the cheapest gas price near you. Such as gasbuddy.com and AAA.com.