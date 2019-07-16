Even if you may have failed art school like Pam (Boom, roasted), you can still take a crack at her iconic painting of the building from "The Office" while indulging in some adult beverages at a local paint and sip studio.
Painting with a Twist in Spokane Valley is hosting an Office-themed painting/trivia night next week on Thursday, July 25 from 7-9 p.m.
Attendees can paint a 16x20 canvas of the Scranton Business Park, where the Dunder Mifflin office was located in the beloved NBC series. The class is instructed by Savanna Shafer and costs $35 per seat.
The event is for ages 12 and up, and reservations can be made on the Painting with a Twist website. They recommend arriving 20 minutes early for checking in, smocking, and purchasing any food or drinks before getting settled in.
Beverage options at the studio include beer, wine, mimosas, soda, iced tea, Starbucks iced coffees, energy drinks. Food options available are pizza by the slice, giant pretzels/dipping sauce, sandwiches, chip/dip plates and snack trays. Guests are also allowed to bring their own snacks.
Anyone looking to consume alcohol must be ready to present ID. Painting with a Twist no longer has a "Bring your own Wine" policy, but patrons can enjoy a selection of local wines and IPA beers.
Who knows, maybe when it's all said and done Michael Scott will want to purchase your painting, then tell you how proud he is of you.