SPOKANE VALLEY, WA- After seven years of closed doors, a driving range in Spokane Valley is making its way back on the map.
Painted Hills Golf Course driving range is back open for customers.
Although this time there's not going to be a golf course just yet, it's still it's just a driving range. The owners of the regulars here at crafting gather their restaurant started figuring out what was happening here weeks ago
"we've had a lot of questions, are you reopening the golf course, what's going on out here, there's been quite a bit of interest (skip to) we've only got a few months of golfing weather left so let's get going" Justin Lyon - Painted Hills Golf Course," said Justin Lyon- owner of Painted Hill Golf Course
Painted Hills is located at 4403 Dishman Mica Road in the Spokane Valley.
