SPOKANE, Wash. - A pair of crashes on I-90 near Stateline are causing delays for drivers Thursday afternoon.
According to the Washington Department of Transportation, two crashes happened in the area, one in the eastbound lanes and one in the westbound.
First responders are still present at the scene but the lanes have since been cleared.
Drivers are asked to use caution as crews continue to work. Delays should be expected.
Traffic can be seen backed up for miles along the freeway.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.