SPOKANE, Wash. – During Monday night’s meeting, the Spokane City Council moved ahead to put two new measures in the hands of voters: one regarding homeless encampment locations, the other about redistricting procedures.
Set to appear on the Nov. 7 ballot General Election, the “Initiative Prohibiting Encampments Near Schools, Parks, Playgrounds and Child Care Facilities” would prevent encampments within 1,000 feet of any of those areas.
The proposal comes to the ballot via a citizen-led signature drive from Spokane lawyer Brian Hansen. To get on this ballot, a petition needed 2,624 valid signatures, equal to 5% of the amount of registered voters from the previous election. Hansen submitted 4,739, and despite nearly half of them not getting approved by the Spokane County Auditor, the initiative just passed the threshold with 2,713 valid signatures.
A second ballot question will come during the scheduled election on Feb. 13, to change the way redistricting is handled in the city. The proposal would change the city’s charter, expanding the current three-member redistricting board to a seven-member redistricting committee, with eligible names being chosen by the nonpartisan Community Assembly.
From those names, one member from each of the three districts will be chosen by the City Council, and one member from each district will be chosen by the Mayor. Those six would appoint a seventh member as a chairperson. In order to be eligible, no member can have held elected office for the last two years or campaign, fundraise or actively participate in a campaign. They also cannot have been a registered lobbyist for the prior two years, and are not allowed to be for the year following their term.
Additionally, the commission will be required to have at least five public hearings, and at least one in each district, to hear citizen concerns. The City Council will have no option to change the map in any manner, as they did recently, and instead will only get a yes or no vote on the final product.