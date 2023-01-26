SPOKANE, Wash. - The annual Pairing with ParaSports fundraiser is underway, with a goal to support youths and adults with physical disabilities thrive through adaptive sports.
This year's silent auction began Jan. 18 for online bids, while the in-person event will take place on Saturday, Jan. 28 and includes a gourmet catered meal, beverages, and access to items exclusive to in-person attendees to bid on! Stories from the athletes sharing the local and global impact of ParaSports will also be shared.
We have it on good authority that the in-person event will have awesome desserts, too.
Money raised at the auction are used to provide training and equipment for the 147 Spokane-area athletes, as well as fund entry fees and travel expenses for competitions, including the Paralympic Games.
For many, ParaSports has renewed a sense of independence and self-worth.
"It's just really incredible what's possible if you just open yourself up to being a little uncomfortable and try new things with the team," said Ben Foos, a shot put athlete and basketball coach at ParaSports. Foos himself recently decided to try sled hockey with the team. "It's been a blast," he affirmed.
People with any level of physical disability are welcomed and encouraged to try out a new sporting activity or two. For those who don't already own adaptive equipment, ParaSports provides access to equipment where possible and will help seeking grant opportunities to obtain equipment not already available.
And of course, donations are also used to ensure athletes are able to access equipment necessary to help them participate!
Auction items include tickets to the Spokane Chiefs vs. Portland Winterhawks, Timberline Adventures, a 57-piece Craftsman toolset, gift cards to various restaurants and shops, A $200 gift card for the Spokane Symphony, and more! See the full online catalog here.
Tickets can be purchased online and cost $80 per person, or $800 for an 8-person table. Or if you don't feel like bidding but would still like to support the group, you can donate directly at the site instead.
The auction has around $55,000 out of the $125,000 goal, which is just under half. So there's still plenty of help needed to make sure these talented athletes are able to thrive!